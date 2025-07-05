4-alarm fire in Passaic, N.J. leaves dozens displaced

A fire in two storefronts in Passaic, N.J. caused serious damage to a three-story building, displacing dozens of residents who lived above the site of the blaze.

Firefighters responded at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and immediately started rescuing residents from the building at Main Avenue and Madison Street.

The fire grew to four alarms and firefighters were forced out of the building as they battled the blaze. They then staged what Passaic Fire calls a "defensive attack" to knock down the fire and allow firefighters to get back inside.

Passaic and Bergen and Essex County fire departments lent mutual aid.

Several firefighters were treated for minor injuries, and two were taken to the hospital in fair condition. They were expected to be released a short time later.

The fire was brought under control at around 3:15 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross said 46 people in 10 families are receiving assistance including temporary lodging, food, and clothing.