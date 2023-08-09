Nearly 4 months after Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse, some neighbors are still displaced

NEW YORK -- CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas is looking into the April 18 parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan and why, more than three months later, some people living nearby still haven't been allowed back in their homes.

On that day, the people living on Ann Street never thought they'd still be out of their homes in August, and some of them have learned their renters insurance would only cover two weeks at hotels.

A sign at the construction site says the anticipated completion for the demolition was in June, but the work is far from complete.

Related story: Neighbors describe frightening moments when NYC parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan

The tenants say the demolition work appears to have slowed down or stopped, and they say they haven't been able to get clear answers from the city, so they turned to CBS New York.

"Emotionally, it's just, you don't have a home, right? So you're just kinda bouncing around from point to point, whether it's whatever the cheapest hotel rate is, you're staying on a little couch or going to friends and family," tenant Adam Cohen said.

McNicholas went looking for answers from crews at the construction site and the staff at City Hall.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for McNicholas' full report.