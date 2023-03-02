Historic Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy closes its doors

NEW YORK -- Wednesday was a bittersweet day for a historic cheese shop in Little Italy.

Alleva Dairy closed its doors for the last time.

The cheese shop was one of the oldest in the country.

The owner, Karen King, says she fell behind on bills during the pandemic and it's been hard to recover.

There is good news, however; King is being backed by a New Jersey businessman and says she will be opening a new shop in Lyndhurst.

There's no word yet on when the new cheese shop will open.