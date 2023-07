Construction begins on $34M affordable housing project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An affordable housing project in Brooklyn took a big step Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction has started on the new Park Place in Crown Heights.

New Yorkers can’t wait for us to take action on housing. I’m taking executive action to tackle the housing crisis right now. pic.twitter.com/r4V5joDuoR — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 20, 2023

The $34 million project will include more than 40 affordable and sustainable homes and a health care facility.