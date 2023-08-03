Parents of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick say Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" for their son's death

NEW YORK -- The parents of a Capitol Police officer from New Jersey who died a day after being attacked on Jan. 6, 2021, are reacting to the latest indictment of Donald Trump in a new interview with CBS 2 investigative reporter Tim McNicholas.

The family of Brian Sicknick said they want accountability for the former president. Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly deflected blame for the attack on the Capitol.

"Things will never be the same," Charles Sicknick said Thursday.

Charles and Gladys Sicknick's New Jersey home is decorated with reminders of their son Brian's life and legacy, including photos of him in his Capitol Police uniform and medals given to the family after he died.

"No matter what happens, nothing anybody can do or say will bring Brian back to us," Charles Sicknick said.

They learned criminal charges can't heal their grief back in 2021, when two men were charged with assaulting Sicknick with a chemical spray on Jan. 6.

Now, Special Counsel Jack Smith says the riot at the Capitol was fueled by Trump's election lies. And the new indictment says the former president tried to exploit the violence by trying to convince lawmakers to delay the election certification.

"When you heard about the indictment, what was your reaction to that?" McNicholas asked.

"It's about time," Charles Sicknick said.

"Yeah, it's about time. I couldn't believe it. I said, 'Oh my God, something good is happening,'" Gladys Sicknick added.

Trump responded to the indictment with a statement calling the charges "fake." The Sicknicks see it differently.

"Do you hold Trump responsible for Jan. 6?" McNicholas asked.

"Oh yeah," Charles Sicknick said.

"He has blood on his hands," Gladys Sicknick said, adding, "And I don't care. People say, 'Oh, but Brian died from strokes.' Because of what he was going through, I'm sure, because he was very intense and I'm sure that helped."

After the House January 6th Committee's final report late last year, Trump denied ever intending or wanting violence at the Capitol. Gladys Sicknick said she still remembers getting a text from her son that day saying he had to head into work early because something was happening. She later turned on her TV, and, much to her horror, saw what that something was.

"Well, I hope he goes to jail, but most likely he'll end up slithering out of it," Gladys Sicknick said.

The Sicknicks said their grief has been especially heavy lately. Their son's birthday was this past Sunday.