Paramount, CBS News New York partner with Komen Foundation for NYC Race for the Cure for breast cancer

A new billboard in Times Square is helping kick off a major partnership between Paramount, CBS News New York and the Susan G. Komen Foundation ahead of the 2026 New York City Race for the Cure.

Breast cancer survivors, advocates and Komen leaders gathered Thursday to promote the annual fundraising event and raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year's Race for the Cure marks a significant change. For the first time, the event will be held during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"The partnership with Paramount and CBS New York is beyond our wildest dreams," said Stacie Spitzkoff, executive director of Susan G. Komen's New York chapter. "We're so thankful for the way you get the message out and your employees support the community."

Among those attending the unveiling were survivors who shared their experiences with breast cancer and emphasized the importance of early detection and community support.

"Seeing this billboard in Times Square is just empowering, and I hope it makes people think ... and act," survivor Nancy Harrington Jones said.

Lily Cabezom, who is living with metastatic breast cancer, said connecting with others facing similar challenges is a key reason she continues to support the cause. A physician assistant in oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian, Cabezom now helps patients navigate diagnoses similar to her own.

"It is a feeling that's indescribable, but to know you're not alone is why I'm here," she said.

Cabezom credited advances in treatment and research funding with helping her through years of treatment.

Komen leaders said their goal for this year's event is to raise nearly $7 million for breast cancer research, patient support and advocacy efforts.

To encourage donations, organizers are introducing shirts equipped with tap-to-donate technology, allowing supporters to contribute directly from their smartphones.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, with participants gathering at Foley Square before crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. Organizers expect thousands of survivors, family members and supporters to take part.