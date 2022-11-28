Watch CBS News
Large police presence in wooded area near Palisades Parkway in Alpine, but police are mum on what brought them there

ALPINE, N.J. -- Police activity in New Jersey on Monday morning caused closures on the Palisades Parkway. 

Video from Chopper 2 shows police cruisers and firetrucks were blocking off northbound Exit 2 in the Alpine area. Officials have not revealed why there was such a large police presence, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. 

It appeared there was an exhaustive search going on in the woods near the exit. Officers were combing the trails with their flashlights and other first responders were repelling down cliffs. 

The police and fire crews were abruptly called off at around 7:30 a.m.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 7:53 AM

