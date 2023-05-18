Watch CBS News
Local News

Pale Male, red tail hawk that made headlines in 2004, has died, according to wildlife rehabilitator

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Pale Male, hawk that made headlines in 2004, dies
Pale Male, hawk that made headlines in 2004, dies 00:38

NEW YORK -- New York City's original celebrity bird, Pale Male, has died, according to a wildlife rehabilitator.

The rehabilitator posted on Facebook the red tailed hawk, believed to be 33 years old, died Tuesday after he was found sick. 

He said he took Pale Male to his rehab group's veterinarian for bloodwork and X-rays. However, the bloodwork showed the bird was too sick and could not be saved. 

UPDATE : Our Vet reported the blood results came back revealing severe renal failure likely due to age. It was beyond...

Posted by Bobby Horvath on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Pale Male first made news in 2004 when a co-op board attempted to evict him from his Fifth Avenue address. 

Activists, including Mary Tyler Moore who lived in the building, got involved and the hawk was allowed to stay.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.