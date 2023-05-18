Pale Male, red tail hawk that made headlines in 2004, has died, according to wildlife rehabilitator

NEW YORK -- New York City's original celebrity bird, Pale Male, has died, according to a wildlife rehabilitator.

The rehabilitator posted on Facebook the red tailed hawk, believed to be 33 years old, died Tuesday after he was found sick.

He said he took Pale Male to his rehab group's veterinarian for bloodwork and X-rays. However, the bloodwork showed the bird was too sick and could not be saved.

Pale Male first made news in 2004 when a co-op board attempted to evict him from his Fifth Avenue address.

Activists, including Mary Tyler Moore who lived in the building, got involved and the hawk was allowed to stay.