Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned fuel truck causes spill, shuts down road near JFK Airport

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
Read Full Bio
Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

An overturned fuel tanker is prompting a large emergency response Wednesday afternoon near John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens.

More than 70 firefighters and EMS personnel were called just after 11 a.m. to Meyer Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard.

The large truck could be seen on its side, surrounded by white foam, after firefighters sprayed the area down. 

chopper-noon-hi-res-still-12-12-2220.jpg
A fuel truck overturned near JFK Airport in Queens.  CBS News New York

It's unclear if the spill came from the tank or the truck itself. It's also unknown what the truck was carrying. 

No injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue