Overturned fuel truck causes spill, shuts down road near JFK Airport

An overturned fuel tanker is prompting a large emergency response Wednesday afternoon near John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens.

More than 70 firefighters and EMS personnel were called just after 11 a.m. to Meyer Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard.

The large truck could be seen on its side, surrounded by white foam, after firefighters sprayed the area down.

A fuel truck overturned near JFK Airport in Queens. CBS News New York

It's unclear if the spill came from the tank or the truck itself. It's also unknown what the truck was carrying.

No injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.