Classical Theatre of Harlem brings "Othello" to Marcus Garvey Park

Though Broadway is synonymous with New York City, many residents who live in the five boroughs have never seen a show in-person. In fact, the Broadway League reports that audiences during the 2024-25 season were predominantly white and lived outside city.

One place where you can guarantee a free seat for a world-class show is at Marcus Garvey Park, where the Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) has been staging productions of the classics since 2013.

This summer will feature William Shakespeare's famous tragedy "Othello."

A Harlem twist on "Othello"

"Othello" follows a Black Moorish military commander in 16th-century Italy who is slowly driven to madness by the manipulative Iago, his trusted ensign. The play deals with themes of prejudice and belonging as Othello, the titular protagonist, is in an interracial marriage with his wife Desdemona, the central female character.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem's artistic director Ty Jones says the story is more relevant today, though audiences can always expect CTH to present its own interpretation.

"Whenever I choose a play, I tend to look at what's going on in the world ... I think there's no more appropriate play than 'Othello' right now," Jones said. "Fifth Avenue is historically known as Spanish Harlem, and then west of that has been really well known in the Black community. We're going to incorporate that a bit on our stages."

"People of different backgrounds on this stage"

Classical Theatre of Harlem is intentional about both its casting and the stories it chooses to tell, often with a predominantly Black and brown cast and crew.

The organization believes that classics tend to get to the root of our humanity, which means anyone of any background can tell these stories when given the opportunity.

Classical Theatre of Harlem

"I think that's important because you have to dream yourself into the future of this art form, and far too often we don't see those kind of representations on stage, albeit regionally or on Broadway," said Chris Berry, managing director for CTH. "And I think to have a community in Harlem and a company in Harlem that represents the people of Harlem creates a sense of belonging that, yes, I too can be on a world-class stage ... That sense of belonging, that sense of othered, I think that resonates directly in what Othello is going through."

"Classic plays are essentially the DNA to humanity," said Jones. "There's plenty of us that know how to do that. And so now it's about opportunity, right? And oftentimes the regional spaces don't provide those opportunities. So, I think it's important for us to be intentional about having people of color or people of different backgrounds on this stage."

The show is running every day from July 5-26, except Mondays, at Marcus Garvey Park. Tickets are free and seating is first come, first serve.

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