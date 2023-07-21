New sequel to Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" debuts in Harlem

NEW YORK - The Classical Theatre of Harlem's summer park performance is back, this time with a new next chapter of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night called "Malvolio."

Summer marks the perfect time for performances in the park, but for the title character, revenge is a dish best served cold. Set 20 years after the end of "Twelfth Night," Allen Gilmore continues in his role of Malvolio from last year, showing his journey from a fool mocked by nobility to a hero waging war for his kingdom.

"My humiliation made me reckless," Malvolio told the king. "Reckless men make great soldiers."

"There are things that he goes through in this show, colors that he shows, that he didn't show in 'Twelfth Night,' he didn't have," Gilmore said of his role. "I mean, it was written by another person. This is by Betty Shamieh, and she fell in love with this character long ago as a child."

Shamieh scripted the story as a playwright in residence for the Classical Theatre of Harlem, thanks to funding from the Mellon Foundation, leaning on the Shakespearean style with a contemporary twist.

The production has also opened opportunities for actors in the neighborhood.

"This is a dream come true," said Marjorie Johnson, who plays the Nurse. "It's really the highlight of my career ... Every year, I would come to the Classical Theatre of Harlem at the amphitheater, and I get blown away."

"It's beautiful to be able to walk to work," added Perri Gaffney, who plays Viola. "I moved to New York for Broadway. I ain't been on it yet. I've been there many, many times, in the audience!"

John-Andrew Morrison has been on the Broadway stage. He steals the show as King Chadlio. Fresh off his Tony nomination for "A Strange Loop," the actor lets loose for the company where he started his career.

"The last show I was in, I was like crying and having an emotional breakdown at the end of the thing," Morrison said, laughing, "so to be able to just play ... and have the audience really respond to all of the ridiculous things that I get to do in this play has been so much fun."

In his directorial debut, Ty Jones also wants the audience to feel the importance of forgiveness.

"We all have our issues, and if you can share that with folks, sometimes you can find your way over to the other side," Jones said, "so I hope people can walk away with some joy."

See "Malvolio" through July 29, Tuesday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m. The show is free in the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park.

