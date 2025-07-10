Young osprey saved after lightning strikes nest in Westchester County

A young osprey is being nursed back to health after its nest was struck by lightning in Westchester County this week.

1 osprey dies after lightning strike, another survives

At around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rye Police got a call about an osprey nest on a utility pole being struck by lightning.

One osprey fledgling was found in the middle of Kirby Lane. Unfortunately, one of its siblings died after the lightning strike. They were the only two believed to be in the nest at the time.

On July 9, 2025, Rye Police got a call about an osprey nest on a utility pole being struck by lightning. Jim Horton

David Spillo, at Green Chimney's Farm and Wildlife Center in Brewster, says as heartbreaking as it is, it could've been worse. Just a few weeks ago, there would've been more chicks in the nest.

"If they were younger babies, they wouldn't have their feathers yet. They wouldn't be close to fledging," Spillo said. "They would've just been in the nest the whole time, and they probably would've died, unfortunately."

Surviving osprey recovering from fractured clavicle

Spillo is now taking care of the surviving osprey.

"He ate a little bit last night, which is good," he said Thursday.

Workers at Green Chimney's believe the bird is approximately 2 months old, and, based on its size, they assume it's a male.

An x-ray revealed the rescued osprey suffered a fractured clavicle. Brewster Veterinary Hospital

At a vet visit Thursday, an x-ray revealed the bird has a fractured clavicle, but Spillo said healing shouldn't take long.

"He has all his feathers and everything," he said. "He would be leaving ... in the next couple of weeks or so, really."

This isn't the first time ospreys have called Rye home. In May 2024, two ospreys built a nest atop the Ferris wheel at Playland Park, shutting down the ride.