Teen arrested in stabbing death of O'Shae Sibley charged with murder as a hate crime

Adams update on investigation into death of O'Shae Sibley

Adams update on investigation into death of O'Shae Sibley

Adams update on investigation into death of O'Shae Sibley

NEW YORK -- The 17-year-old suspect arrested in the stabbing death of O'Shea Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said at a news conference on Saturday.

Sibley, 28, was stabbed to death during an altercation at a gas station in Midwood on July 29.

Police sources told CBS New York about the teen's arrest on Friday. Police confirmed the charges on Satruday.

Officials did not immediately release the suspect's name, but said he attends a high school near the gas station.

Witnesses said Sibley was dancing with a group of people outside the gas station in Midwood when a man approached them and allegedly made homophobic comments.

Police said the two groups got into an argument before the suspect stabbed Sibley.

"He pulled out a knife and he just stabbed him and he ran away," a witness said.

Sibley was a well-known dancer who was part of the ballroom community, which is predominantly made up of LGBTQ+ men of color.

If you missed the news conference live on CBS News New York, watch it in the player above or click here.