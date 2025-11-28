Sisters killed saving father from Orange, N.J. house fire on Thanksgiving, prosecutor's office says

Two sisters were killed in a Thanksgiving house fire in Orange, New Jersey while helping their disabled father escape, the Essex County prosecutor's office said.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Frantzia Fleury and 42-year-old Pojanee Fleury.

The fire broke out at around 5 p.m. Thursday at a home on Mosswood Avenue between Heywood and Tremont avenues.

Two sisters were killed in a Thanksgiving house fire in Orange, New Jersey while helping their disabled father escape, the Essex County prosecutor's office said. CBS News New York

Prosecutors said the sisters died trying to help their disabled father out of the house. They were pronounced dead shortly after 6:45 p.m.

Their father and six other people managed to escape to safety and were not injured, prosecutors said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

CBS News New York is working to learn more about the victims and will update this story with the latest developments.