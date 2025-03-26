Mystery pallets up for sale at Long Island liquidation store

Pallet liquidation store on Long Island has shoppers gambling on the unknown

At Open Box Liquidation in Hauppauge, Long Island, hundreds of pallets are wrapped and waiting for their mystery to be unraveled.

The pallets come from Costco, Walmart, Amazon, Lowe's and Home Depot, and they range from $350 to $2,000. Some are undecipherable, but others show clues of what's inside -- baby strollers, heaters, pet food, candy bundled with mac and cheese, toys and electronics.

It's the brainchild of Najwa Naderi.

"They are either customer returns, overstock shelf pulls, box damage or undeliverable," she explained.

"It's like you're digging for treasure"

Shopper Terry Simon drove nearly 50 miles from his home in Brooklyn to check it out.

"You really don't know what's in it, something that you don't expect," he said. "It's like you're digging for treasure."

Shopper Derin Gulum, of Smithtown, said he owns a power wash company.

"I bought a few pallets. Some of my friends came in and bought some pallets. They incentivize it if you buy pallets," he said, adding, "It's a niche thing. So I could sell tools, but someone else could see LEGOs. This could be gold to some people. You have to have a keen eye for it."

There are no exchanges or refunds, but many budding entrepreneurs seem more than willing to buy at their own risk.

"They'll buy a few pallets, take it home, break it down, post it on eBay or Marketplace," said Naderi. "We also have customers that work the flea market, and they take it to the flea market and sell it there."

If your vehicle isn't big enough for a mystery pallet, Open Box will arrange the delivery, for a fee.