On Call with Dr. Kumar: Millions of Americans living with hypertension, or high blood pressure
NEW YORK -- This Wednesday is World Hypertension Day, and it's an opportunity to talk about how high blood pressure can impact our health.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with the facts about this preventable disease.
She explains what is hypertension, or high blood pressure, and why it's so common.
She also shares natural ways you can lower your blood pressure.
