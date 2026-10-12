Body camera video shows New Jersey firefighter using chainsaw to cut roof open during large fire

New video from a fire truck and a body camera shows firefighters jumping into action by climbing onto a roof and working to extinguish a large fire in New Jersey.

The Morganville Fire Department was called just after 5 p.m. Friday to a four-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Old Bridge.

Video from the top of the responding tiller fire truck shows the vehicle racing to get to the building while the sirens blare. When it arrived, flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the apartment complex.

The engine was positioned next to the building before extending its ladder.

Body camera footage shows a firefighter climbing across the ladder onto the roof with a chainsaw. The first responder cut into the roof as thick smoke continued to billow.

A firefighter climbs a ladder onto a roof during an apartment fire in New Jersey. Morganville Fire Department

Video from Chopper 2 showed the building destroyed with the roof scorched.

A four-alarm fire destroyed the roof of an apartment building in New Jersey.

Fire officials said responders were able to prevent the spread of flames to additional apartments.

They said it was the first fire that truck has responded to and the 37th that the department has gone to in 2026.

The Red Cross said it is helping 11 families with emergency assistance for temporary housing, food, clothing and other immediate needs.