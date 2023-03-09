Officials in Yonkers call for tighter state restrictions on smoke shops as illegal marijuana shops proliferate

Yonkers leaders call on state to crack down on smoke shops

YONKERS, N.Y. - Local leaders in Yonkers are demanding tighter state restrictions on smoke shops.

The mayor and police commissioner say they've already shut down multiple illegal shops there.

"We are not against the sale of marijuana. We know it's legal. But not one store in the city of Yonkers, not one store in the city of Yonkers, has a license to sell it," said Mayor Mike Spano.

Yonkers has created a Smoke Shop Task Force, and it has shut down four shops in the last six months. But they say New York stte needs to do more and crack down on illegal marijuana sales.