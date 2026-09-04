Officers shoot and kill knife-wielding man on Brooklyn Bridge, NYPD says

Police shot a knife-wielding man after he threatened officers who were trying to stop him from jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Friday, when police were notified of a man on the Brooklyn-bound portion of the bridge in Manhattan.

Members of the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit tried to convince the man for an hour to come down safely.

Officers said the man told them he wanted to die, and he wanted them to kill him. The man also told police he had a bomb, according to NYPD officials.

Afterward, the man started moving toward the officers. When he got close to police, he raised his arm with a knife in his hand, causing an officer to shoot him, police said.

The crew then brought the man down from the bridge. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The knife was found at the scene, and the incident was captured on body camera footage, according to police.

It is being investigated, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings.

Traffic was backed up all morning due to the incident. Video from Chopper 2 showed one lane closed for more than four hours. The bridge has since reopened.