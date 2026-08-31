NYPD investigating after police shoot knife-wielding woman in Times Square

The NYPD is investigating a police shooting that occurred in Times Square on Monday afternoon.

Police sources say officers responded to West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue after receiving a call over the radio for a "person with a knife." Law enforcement sources said an officer fired their weapon after a woman allegedly stabbed two people outside of an NYPD stationhouse. The conditions and genders of those two people are not currently known.

Video shows a woman wearing a peach-colored shirt waving two knives as she gets closer to police officers.

One witness told CBS News New York he saw a woman carrying two knives and heard police officers instruct her to put them down.

"When I see police running around the corner, I see what's going on, what's the real situation. The situation was a Hispanic lady with two knives in her hands tried to move up and police said, 'Drop it,'" the witness said.

Police said a Taser was deployed on the woman prior to the shooting.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the alleged stabbings. An ambulance was seen leaving the scene and the FDNY said three people were transported to area hospitals. A section of the area where the shooting happened was gated off by police.

The NYPD told the public on social media, "Expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near 42nd Street & 7th Avenue, Manhattan. Avoid the area."

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.