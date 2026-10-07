NYC's Yeshiva University holds memorial in honor of those killed during the Oct. 7 attacks

Students at Yeshiva University gathered Wednesday for a special prayer service marking three years since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,000 people and sparked an ongoing conflict in the region.

The ceremony in Washington Heights brought together students, faculty and community members for prayers and reflection on the attack's lasting impact.

"This was a personal tragedy, and it has inspired us to act with enormous activism," said Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University.

Berman was in Israel when Hamas launched its attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Just days later, his son was called to serve as a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces.

"I will never forget the moment I sent my son, a combat reservist, to war not knowing what would happen to him," Berman said.

Berman said he recently met with the U.S. ambassador to Israel and returned to New York on Wednesday morning in time for the observance.

"We are together. Am Yisrael Chai. The Jewish people will survive and thrive," Berman said.

Students said the prayer service serves as a reminder to continue supporting those affected by the attack and to remain hopeful for peace.

"We need to continue praying that everything turns out for the good," Schwartz said.

Many of the university's nearly 9,000 students were in Israel during the attack or have family members and friends who were directly affected.

Student Zach Schwartz recalled seeking shelter as the attack unfolded.

"Going in and out of the bomb shelters, and no one knew what was going on," Schwartz said. "We were just very frightened."

Student Ryan Friedman said witnessing the conflict firsthand changed his perspective in life.

"We could see the rockets from above," Friedman said. "It set my mind to understand where I want to be in life."

The university, which describes itself as the world's flagship Jewish university, also hosted a memorial event Wednesday titled "How October 7 Changed Me."