Wildfire shuts down part of Route 539 in Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A wildfire closed at least one road in Ocean County on Tuesday.

Firefighters are on the scene near Little Egg Harbor Township.

The fire continues to burn in the Stafford Forge Wildlife Area and has spread to about 125 acres so far.

Part of Route 539 is closed between Forge Road and Warren Grove Spur Road.

New Jersey's Forest Fire Service says the fire is threatening more than a dozen structures in the area.