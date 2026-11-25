A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a nurse while she was crossing the street in Brooklyn, police said.

Justin Mercado, 22, was arrested Wednesday and is facing a host of charges, including manslaughter.

He is accused of driving off after hitting Jiayi Zheng, 28, on Aug. 29 near 55th Street and Third Avenue in Sunset Park.

Zheng suffered severe trauma to the head and body and was pronounced dead at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she had just finished working a night shift.

"I can't believe she's gone. She was taken so young," a colleague previously said. "She was such a positive nurse. Whenever I got a shift with her, I'd always be excited. She was always smiling, even in the worst situation. She would help you out no matter what."

The incident sparked outrage over the two-mile stretch of Third Avenue that runs under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Advocacy group Transportation Alternatives said another NYU nurse was killed by a vehicle while biking home from an overnight shift nearby in 2020.

"It's just unbelievably tragic and it's in fact a little bit enraging because this stretch of 3rd Avenue had been in line for safety improvements going back to 2023," said Ben Furnas, the group's executive director.

The advocacy group says a total of 11 people have been killed while biking or walking Third Avenue since 2014.