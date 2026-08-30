NYU Langone nurse killed in hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Here's what we know about the driver.

The NYPD is ramping up its search for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a nurse in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call about a collision at 55th Street and 3rd Avenue in Sunset Park at around 7:35 a.m. They said a 2014 Cadillac sedan traveling southbound on 3rd Avenue struck a woman who was crossing in the intersection at 55th Street.

Police said the victim, identified as 28-year-old Jiayi Zheng, sustained severe trauma to the head and body and was rushed to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she worked, and was pronounced dead.

The driver did not remain on scene. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jiayi Zheng, a nurse at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. This is a tragic loss, and we extend our sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, and colleagues. Our nurses play an essential role in caring for others with compassion and dedication, and this loss is being felt across our entire community," NYU Langone Health said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.