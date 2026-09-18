NYU Langone reaches deal with DOJ to end gender-affirming care for minors

NYU Langone has reached an agreement with the Justice Department to end gender-affirming care for minors.

Earlier this year, the DOJ subpoenaed the hospital, seeking records of patients under age 18 who received gender-affirming care and the providers who treated them.

An appeals court later blocked the government from seeking the records.

Friday, the hospital said they entered into the settlement to protect patients' privacy.

"We believe this resolution is in the best interests of our patients and their families, protecting them as well as our providers and the institution from prolonged litigation. It allows us to remain focused on our mission of delivering top-quality patient care, advancing medical research, and educating future physicians," the hospital said in a statement, in part.

NYU Langone says they have denied any wrongdoing or liability in the agreement.

The hospital adds that care provided to patients over the age of 18 will continue, along with pediatric mental health care programs.