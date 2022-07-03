Watch CBS News
NYS Police: 2 dead in road rage incident on I-84 in Putnam County

Road rage incident in Putnam County ends with two men dead
KENT, N.Y. -- New York State Police say a road rage incident early Saturday morning ended with two people dead.

The incident happened on I-84 in the town of Kent in Putnam County.

Troopers said two drivers were arguing with with one another on the road's right lane when a third car hit them.

Both men died. They were identified as 38-year-old Mark Hall of Holmes and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado of Wappinger.

The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. 

July 3, 2022

