NYRR Washington Heights 5K happening tomorrow. Find route map, road closures and more.

The New York Road Runners' Washington Heights Salsa, Blues, and Shamrocks 5K is being held tomorrow, with 5,000 runners expected to participate.

This is the 24th year for the event, which will feature salsa and blues music and dancers along the course.

When is the NYRR Washington Heights 5K?

The race steps off at 9 a.m. Sunday on Fort Washington Avenue between West 172nd and 173rd Streets.

Runners can pickup their bibs at Haven Plaza on Fort Washington Avenue and West 168th Street from 7:30-9 a.m.

Bag check will be available at 169th Street between Fort Washington Avenue and Broadway starting at 7:30 a.m.

Subway service impacted along NYRR Washington Heights 5K route

Due to track replacement, there is no A train service between 168th Street and 207th Street this weekend. Free shuttle buses will be running along Broadway between 168th Street and 207th Street.

A trains will be making stops at the 155th Street and 163rd Street-Amsterdam Avenue stations in both directions.

The 1 train also makes nearby stops between 168th Street and 207th Street.

Check the MTA's website for more information on alternative routes and the latest service updates.

NYRR Washington Heights 5K route map

The 3.1-mile race takes runners north on Fort Washington Avenue and loops through Fort Tryon Park before heading back south on Fort Washington Avenue.

The New York Road Runners' Washington Heights Salsa, Blues, and Shamrocks 5K is being held on March 2, 2025, with 5,000 runners expected to participate. New York Road Runners

NYRR Washington Heights 5K road closures

The New York City Department of Transportation says the following roads will be closed for the 5K at the NYPD's discretion:

Fort Washington Avenue between 168th Street and 176th Street

Fort Washington Avenue between West 171st Street and West 172nd Street

Fort Washington Avenue between West 173rd Street and West 181st Street

Fort Washington Avenue between West 181st Street and West 187th Street

Fort Washington Avenue between West 187th Street and Margaret Corbin Plaza

Fort Washington Avenue between West 190th Street and Cabrini Boulevard

Margret Corbin Plaza between Cabrini Boulevard and Margaret Corbin Drive

West 170th Street between Fort Washington Avenue and Broadway

West 170th Street between Haven Avenue and Fort Washington Avenue

West 171st Street between Haven Avenue and Broadway

West 169th Street between Fort Washington Avenue and Broadway