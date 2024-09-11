NYPD cracking down on illegal pedicabs, vendors in Midtown

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department is cracking down on issues they say are affecting tourism and people who work in Midtown.

The city is calling it "Operation Front Door." CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner joined officers for a ride-along Wednesday night.

Over 2 dozen pedicabs confiscated in NYPD crackdown

Pedicabs lined up outside Grand Central, but within minutes, the NYPD dismantled more than two dozen of them.

"This is one of the locations where I personally have received complaints ... Antagonizing tourists, visitors," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry.

Daughtry says too often pedicabs are not licensed with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, and are fitted with a motor and speakers, which are both illegal.

The commissioner says while pedicabs are allowed to set their own prices, signs can still be deceiving for consumers. For example, one pedicab had a sign reading "$8.99 per minute per ride."

"What you don't know and the consumer doesn't know is that if me and [a second passenger] are inside of the pedicab, they're charging us $8.99 per person, so when we get to our destination, sometimes it can cost $50, $100, $110," Daughtry said.

Daughtry says Wednesday, more than two dozen pedicabs were confiscated, and three people arrested, including one person who had a bench warrant.

Times Square businesses voice concerns about illegal vendors

Next, officers went to Broadway near 40th Street, where an illegal vendor got away from police by foot and left behind counterfeit items.

"Got Gucci sunglasses," Daughtry said.

Daughtry says businesses in Times Square complain customers are accosted by illegal vendors.

"This is very terrifying us because they, all the time, they are approaching to us and, like, suggesting some bags," said Eliza Petrosyan, a tourist from Armenia.

Earlier in the evening, Mayor Eric Adams addressed the NYPD, sanitation department and the Department of Health, who are all part of the ongoing operation, saying tourism is a major economic engine.