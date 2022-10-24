NYPD: Teen stabbed on No. 1 train, 2 female suspects at large
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating another stabbing on the subway.
Police say some kind of dispute broke out on a 1 train on Sunday afternoon at the 191st Street station in Washington Heights.
A 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the torso. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
A 13-year-old boy had a cut on his hand.
Police say two female suspects got away.
Investigators say the victims knew their attackers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.