NYPD: Teen stabbed on No. 1 train, 2 female suspects at large

14-year-old girl stabbed on No. 1 train after dispute

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating another stabbing on the subway.

Police say some kind of dispute broke out on a 1 train on Sunday afternoon at the 191st Street station in Washington Heights.

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the torso. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

A 13-year-old boy had a cut on his hand.

Police say two female suspects got away.

Investigators say the victims knew their attackers.