NYPD: Suspect slashed workers at McDonald's in Midtown

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of slashing two McDonald's employees in Midtown.

Investigators released images of the suspect they said got into an argument with the workers before attacking them with a sharp object.

It happened Feb. 13 at the restaurant on Sixth Avenue near 47th Street.

A 36-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were treated for cuts at Bellevue Hospital.

