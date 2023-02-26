Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Suspect slashed workers at McDonald's in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man accused of attacking McDonald's workers
Man accused of attacking McDonald's workers 00:27

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of slashing two McDonald's employees in Midtown.

Investigators released images of the suspect they said got into an argument with the workers before attacking them with a sharp object. 

It happened Feb. 13 at the restaurant on Sixth Avenue near 47th Street. 

A 36-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were treated for cuts at Bellevue Hospital. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.