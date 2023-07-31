NYPD: Sibley Oshae, 28, stabbed to death in suspected hate crime at Brooklyn gas station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the man who stabbed 28-year-old Sibley Oshae to death after an argument at a gas station in Brooklyn in what investigators say may have been a hate crime.

Surveillance video shows a group of people dancing at the Mobil gas station on Saturday night when the man walks up to them and allegedly makes homophonic comments.

Police said an argument ensued, leading to the deadly stabbing of 28-year-old Oshae.

A witness told CBS New York he tried to break up the fight.

"He pulled out a knife and he just stabbed him and he ran away," he said. "I told them you have to leave, don't fight."

The deadly stabbing happened outside the gas station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

"I said, 'What happened?' And my friend was so shocked, it was like he couldn't even talk first. I came over to check, and they said, 'Back off, back off, there's someone dead,'" said delivery worker Azar Safaroe.

Oshae's close friend told us he and a group were just coming back from a birthday celebration before ending up at the gas station. He was well known in the ballroom community, which is made up of predominantly LGBTQ+ men of color.

"He was just a fun-loving, beautiful person, energetic. He's very protective with his family, like all he promoted was just love," the friend said. "This circumstance is ridiculous. He wasn't a part of no gangs, he out here, it was a night of fun."

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force continues to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.