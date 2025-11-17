Watch CBS News
NYPD officer struck in face with pellet on scene of Brooklyn shooting, police sources say

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
/ CBS New York

A New York City police officer was wounded when a suspect opened fire Monday in Brooklyn, police sources say. 

Sources say the officer was struck in the face with a pellet and taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The incident began around 6 a.m. when police responded to reports of shots fired on Thomas S. Boyland Street between Hegeman Avenue and Linden Boulevard in the Brownsville neighborhood. 

Sources say officers found a 41-year-old man dead. He had been shot in the chest. 

A suspect barricaded inside the location then opened fire on the officers around 7:45 a.m., when the officer was struck. The suspect remains inside. 

People are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues. 

Check back soon for updates on this developing story. 

