28-year-old man shot and killed by police in Brooklyn after refusing to drop loaded gun, NYPD says

Police say they shot and killed a man in Brooklyn on Sunday morning after he refused to drop a loaded gun.

Evidence markers were visible near a sneaker, a lighter, and a shell-casing, after a single shot was fired, killing a 28-year-old man on Coventry Road in East Flatbush.

What police say happened

Police said they were responding to a call from a 27-year-old woman nearby who said the man was harassing her at her door. Officers then chased him a block and a half down East 86th Street.

"He had a firearm in his hand and they ordered him, he was ordered numerous times, multiple times to drop that weapon," NYPD Assistant Chief Frank Giordano said.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the woman who called 911, adding that she was working on getting a restraining order against him.

"There's two prior domestic incident reports involving the same two parties, and he is a subject known to us," Giordano added.

Police didn't immediately identify the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors confirm officers' warnings to the suspect

A neighbor named Nariyah said she woke up to the sound of the gunfire.

"I thought it was a firework," she said.

Her mother, who didn't want to be identified, said she heard the exchange between the man and officers.

"I heard them telling him, 'Drop the gun,' and then I heard the pop. I saw the body fall back and that was it," the mother said.

Neighbors said a woman with a child later arrived to the scene crying.

"'That's my child father.' That's what she said," a neighbor named J.J. said.

"She came on the scene and said that was her baby father, the deceased was her baby father," Mitchell added.