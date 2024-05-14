NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran, caught on video throwing cooler at suspect, appears in court on manslaughter charges

NEW YORK -- An NYPD sergeant accused of throwing a cooler and killing a man last summer in the Bronx was back in court Tuesday.

NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran faces manslaughter and other charges in the August 2023 death of Eric Duprey. He was surrounded by more than a dozen fellow officers as he appeared in court.

Duprey's family held a news conference ahead of the hearing, along with Black Lives Matter of Greater New York.

"I'm shaking right now at the fact that we have to sit in another court and fight for another young man to get justice," said Tanesha Grant, founder of Parents Supporting Parents New York. "Even if they convict this police officer, Eric Duprey's family will never be the same. His kids will never be the same."

Duran was suspended without pay after the incident, and pleaded not guilty in January. His bail was set at $150,000 and, if convicted, he faces up to 25 years.

The next court date is set for July 30.

Cooler assault caught on video

Surveillance videos from August 23 captured the chaotic scene in Kingsbridge Heights.

The New York attorney general's office said Duran was working an an undercover officer with the NYPD Narcotics Unit.

Police were trying to arrest Duprey for a drug deal when he fled on a motorbike down the sidewalk, the AG's office said.

Video shows Duran throw a picnic cooler at Duprey's head, causing him to swerve and slide under a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to his head.

Duprey's loved ones speak out

In the days after his death, family and community members paid tribute to the 30-year-old father.

"He was a nice person. He was the best father in the world," said Orlyanis Velez, the mother of Duprey's two children.

Velez told CBS New York she wants to see Duran in jail.

"He's suspended, but he's still home. He still see his family. He still see his kids. My kids don't see his father," she said. "I don't want him outside. I want him in jail."

Durprey's brother, Ryan, said witnesses heard Duran say it was an accident.

"I just want justice for my brother. I want the cop to pay for what he did," the brother said. "He didn't even identify himself when he tried to do that, didn't show his badge, nothing. He just did what he did and left."

At Duran's arraignment, his defense attorneys argued Duprey was responsible for his own death, but prosecutors said the sergeant should have known better.