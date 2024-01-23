NYPD sergeant faces charges for throwing cooler at fleeing suspect who died after being knocked off motorcycle
NEW YORK - An NYPD sergeant now faces charges after allegedly hurling a cooler at a suspect who was fleeing police on a motorcycle.
Erik Duran, 36, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault in the death of Eric Duprey.
Police said Duprey died last August after fleeing officers during a buy-and-bust narcotics operation. According to police, Duprey took off and drove on the sidewalk on Aqueduct Avenue when Duran allegedly hurled a cooler at him. Duprey lost control of his motorbike, crashed into a vehicle and fatally struck his head.
Duran was suspended without pay after the incident, which prompted an outcry from the community.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.