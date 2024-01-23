NYPD sergeant faces charges for throwing cooler at fleeing suspect who died after being knocked off motorcycle

NEW YORK - An NYPD sergeant now faces charges after allegedly hurling a cooler at a suspect who was fleeing police on a motorcycle.

Erik Duran, 36, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault in the death of Eric Duprey.

Police said Duprey died last August after fleeing officers during a buy-and-bust narcotics operation. According to police, Duprey took off and drove on the sidewalk on Aqueduct Avenue when Duran allegedly hurled a cooler at him. Duprey lost control of his motorbike, crashed into a vehicle and fatally struck his head.

Duran was suspended without pay after the incident, which prompted an outcry from the community.