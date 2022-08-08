Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for suspect in stabbing of 33-year-old man at Yankee Stadium subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in connection with a subway stabbing in the Bronx.

The NYPD released video of the suspect accused of stabbing a 33-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim was riding the escalator at the Yankee Stadium subway station at 1:30 p.m. when someone stabbed him in the back.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. The suspect ran off.

It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

