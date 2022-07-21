Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man wanted for attempted rape on Upper West Side
NYPD: Man wanted for attempted rape on Upper West Side 00:29

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side

According to the NYPD, the suspect grabbed the woman early Wednesday morning on West 69th Street.

He allegedly dragged her to a secluded area and tried to rape her, then got on a scooter and fled the scene. 

1967-22-attempted-rape-20-pct-07-20-22-photo.jpg
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman on July 20, 2022 on the Upper West Side.  NYPD

The woman, 33, was treated for cuts. 

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and red hat, white T-shirt with "NY" printed on the front, dark pants and white sneakers with red trim. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 12:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.