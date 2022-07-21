NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side.

According to the NYPD, the suspect grabbed the woman early Wednesday morning on West 69th Street.

He allegedly dragged her to a secluded area and tried to rape her, then got on a scooter and fled the scene.

The woman, 33, was treated for cuts.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and red hat, white T-shirt with "NY" printed on the front, dark pants and white sneakers with red trim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.