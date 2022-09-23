Watch CBS News
NYPD: Robbery suspect dies in police custody

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A robbery suspect died after being arrested Thursday in Brooklyn. 

Police said the 29-year-old man was one of two suspects arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Sunset Park.

At 6:40 p.m., officers with the 72nd Precinct called EMS because he was behaving erratically, but police say he refused medical attention. 

About an hour later, officers found him unconscious and began to perform CPR and administer narcan. 

The suspect was taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. 

The city's medical examiner will now determine the cause of death. 

