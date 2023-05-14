NYPD releases sketch of suspect wanted in sexual assault in Brooklyn Heights
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned chilling new details about a sexual assault inside a Brooklyn Heights apartment.
Police have released a sketch of the man accused of going into a 43-year-old woman's apartment, sexually assaulting her in her sleep, and stealing her wallet.
It happened at around 2 a.m. Friday near Middagh Street and Henry Street.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
