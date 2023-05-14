NYPD releases sketch of suspect wanted in sexual assault in Brooklyn Heights

Police release sketch of suspect wanted in sex assault in Brooklyn Heights

Police release sketch of suspect wanted in sex assault in Brooklyn Heights

Police release sketch of suspect wanted in sex assault in Brooklyn Heights

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned chilling new details about a sexual assault inside a Brooklyn Heights apartment.

Police have released a sketch of the man accused of going into a 43-year-old woman's apartment, sexually assaulting her in her sleep, and stealing her wallet.

It happened at around 2 a.m. Friday near Middagh Street and Henry Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.