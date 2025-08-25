NYPD detective wounded in Queens friendly fire shooting released from hospital, suspect facing charges

An NYPD detective who was shot in a friendly fire incident Friday in Queens was released from the hospital Monday.

Det. Corey Fisher left Jamaica Hospital around 11 a.m., surrounded by loved ones and fellow law enforcement, including NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Mayor Eric Adams previously said he was a 12-year veteran of the department and that his wife is pregnant.

Police said Fisher was responding to a report of a carjacking Friday morning near the Whitestone Expressway when he was struck in the hand and leg by friendly fire.

"During the apprehension, one detective from Queens South Narcotics was shot twice, wounded in the arm and the leg. At this time, it appears that this was a friendly fire incident. Thankfully, these injuries are non-life threatening, and we expect him to make a full recovery," Adams said at the time.

Carjacking suspect charged in violent chain-of-events

The suspect, 28-year-old Kevin Dubuisson, was taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault and grand larceny.

Police said he tried to steal several cars in the neighborhood that morning, including a violent confrontation with a rideshare driver. Neighbors said he was also seen on video checking out another car with a 9-year-old child in the backseat.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Dubuisson has nearly a dozen prior arrests, including the day before the shooting when he was given a desk appearance ticket for jumping a subway turnstile.

"I want to be clear. Regardless of who shot our detective, there's one person responsible for starting the chain of events that landed us in the hospital today. This is a man who should've been behind bars, not on our streets," said Adams.