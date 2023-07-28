Watch CBS News
Local News

146 uniformed officers promoted at NYPD ceremony

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

146 uniformed NYPD officers promoted at ceremony in Queens
146 uniformed NYPD officers promoted at ceremony in Queens 00:48

NEW YORK -- An NYPD promotions ceremony was held in College Point, Queens, on Friday.

This month, 146 uniformed officers were promoted for their work with the department. Seventy-three civilian employees, who help the NYPD in reducing crime and keeping the public safe, were also recognized.

After the ceremony, Mark Stewart, the deputy commissioner of community affairs, was asked about a spike in youth crime and offered some solutions.

"The Options program, we teach our young kids how to deescalate situations. We teach them finances. We have a weight room. We keep them occupied on different activities that they can do because our main concern is that they're not hanging on the street," he said.

These programs are available in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. For more information, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 6:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.