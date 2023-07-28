146 uniformed officers promoted at NYPD ceremony

NEW YORK -- An NYPD promotions ceremony was held in College Point, Queens, on Friday.

This month, 146 uniformed officers were promoted for their work with the department. Seventy-three civilian employees, who help the NYPD in reducing crime and keeping the public safe, were also recognized.

After the ceremony, Mark Stewart, the deputy commissioner of community affairs, was asked about a spike in youth crime and offered some solutions.

"The Options program, we teach our young kids how to deescalate situations. We teach them finances. We have a weight room. We keep them occupied on different activities that they can do because our main concern is that they're not hanging on the street," he said.

These programs are available in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. For more information, click here.