NYPD posts $10,000 reward for the Grinch

The NYPD has posted a $10,000 reward for the Grinch.

Police warn he's a mean one.

They say he was spotted just before midnight Christmas Eve "stealing the toys and presents under the Christmas trees of good little boys and girls throughout New York City."

If you have any information on him, let us know so we can keep Christmas safe! pic.twitter.com/srhL267dJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 25, 2025

The holiday heist wasn't successful, thanks to New Yorkers who refused to let their cheer be taken.

Officers say if you see him lurking near your tree or presents, let them know, so they can keep Christmas safe.

No word yet if his dog Max is an accomplice.