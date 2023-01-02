Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD on the hunt for 2 drivers involved in Queens hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two drivers involved in a hit-and-run in Queens on Sunday.

Investigators said 65-year-old man was struck by two cars just before 7 p.m. in the Laurelton section of the borough.

It happened as he was walking on Merrick Boulevard near 233rd Street.

Both drivers did not stay at the scene.

The victim is in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 8:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.