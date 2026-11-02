Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD officers shoot man who opened fire at them in the Bronx, police sources say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

New York City police officers shot a man who opened fire at them in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, police sources said. 

No officers were hurt. 

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Bainbridge Avenue between East 193th Street and East 196th Street in the Fordham section.

Police said they were called to a store in response to a report of a man inside menacing people with a gun. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect outside, sources said. The suspect then opened fire at the officers, sources said. 

Police returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

A gun was recovered at the scene. 

Police urged people to avoid the area while the investigation continued. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue