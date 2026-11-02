NYPD officers shoot man who opened fire at them in the Bronx, police sources say

New York City police officers shot a man who opened fire at them in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, police sources said.

No officers were hurt.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Bainbridge Avenue between East 193th Street and East 196th Street in the Fordham section.

Police said they were called to a store in response to a report of a man inside menacing people with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect outside, sources said. The suspect then opened fire at the officers, sources said.

Police returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police urged people to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.