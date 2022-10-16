NYPD officers fatally shoot man waving gun during fight in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- A 29-year-old man has died and another is hurt after a police-involved shooting overnight in Washington Heights.

It happened at the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Four officers filed multiple shots, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

A lieutenant and three officers with the neighborhood safety team were in an unmarked car and said they observed a man fighting in a large crowd of people and waving a gun.

"The officers exit their vehicle. They give commands for the person to drop the firearm. They yell repeated commands, and then at some point officers discharged their weapons. They discharged multiple rounds striking the suspect with the gun about the body," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey.

Below is a photo of the suspect’s gun recovered at the scene of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/hx52rm9V0U — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 16, 2022

It was not immediately clear what started the fight.

Police said the man who died was on parole and had a record with police. He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

A second man suffered a graze wound. Police are still determining how his injury happened.

Officers were not hurt, but they were taken to the hospital for tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.

A gun was recovered at the scene. The intersection will remain closed while police investigate.