Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD officer recovering after being slashed in the face near Gramercy Park

By Jesse Zanger, Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

NYPD officer slashed in the face near Gramercy Park
NYPD officer slashed in the face near Gramercy Park 01:23

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer is recovering after being slashed in the face Tuesday near Gramercy Park. 

It happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Third Avenue and 20th Street. 

Police rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call of an assault in progress. When responding officers arrived on the scene, they spotted two men in an altercation. One of the two smashed the officer in the face with a ceramic plate, police said. The officer was slashed in the forehead. 

"We just heard the crack, and then suddenly, a bunch of officers just jumped on him. You know, we're right next to a police station here. There's constantly people on patrol," one witness said. "So it's very, kind of, surprising to see the cop being hurt. It's very unfortunate." 

The officer was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recover. 

Police arrested 39-year-old Marvin White of Harlem. He's facing a host of charges, including assault, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and more. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.