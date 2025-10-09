Watch CBS News
NYPD sergeant shot in the Bronx, police sources confirm

An NYPD sergeant was shot in the Bronx on Thursday night, two police sources confirmed to CBS News New York. 

It happened in the area of East Gun Hill Road in the Williamsbridge section, where video shows a heavy police presence, including a line of police cruisers and the sidewalk blocked off. 

A high-ranking police source said a bullet grazed the sergeant's head and that they were hospitalized in stable condition. 

There was no word on what led to the shooting or if any suspects were in custody. 

Police are expected to provide more information on the shooting. 

This is breaking news. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates. 

