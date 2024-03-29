New York Mets host Milwaukee Brewers on MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know

NEW YORK -- Not too long ago, the Mets were the envy of many teams in baseball because they had starting pitchers like Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

For a variety of reasons, they don't anymore. Instead, the Mets have put together a rotation that figures to be a major work in progress in 2024. The first starter to get a chance will be Jose Quintana, who will take the ball on opening day against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:40 p.m. on Friday at Citi Field.

The Brewers will counter with right-hander Freddy Peralta.

By position, the Mets' opening day starters will likely be:

Catcher: Francisco Alvarez

First base: Pete Alonso

Second base: Jeff McNeil

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor

Third base: Brett Baty

Outfield: Brandon Nimmo (left), Harrison Bader (center), Starling Marte (right)

Designated hitter: DJ Stewart

The Mets and veteran hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a 1-year contract on March 23. Martinez will get some reps in the minor leagues and likely join the Mets in mid-April.

The Mets are 40-22 all-time on opening day, while the Brewers are 29-26. To see the Mets' full regular season game and TV schedule, please click here.

After the opening three-game series with the Brewers, the Mets will welcome the Detroit Tigers to Queens for three from April 1-3.