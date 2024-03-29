Watch CBS News
Sports

New York Mets host Milwaukee Brewers on MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Not too long ago, the Mets were the envy of many teams in baseball because they had starting pitchers like Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

For a variety of reasons, they don't anymore. Instead, the Mets have put together a rotation that figures to be a major work in progress in 2024. The first starter to get a chance will be Jose Quintana, who will take the ball on opening day against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:40 p.m. on Friday at Citi Field.

The Brewers will counter with right-hander Freddy Peralta.

By position, the Mets' opening day starters will likely be:

Catcher: Francisco Alvarez

First base: Pete Alonso

Second base: Jeff McNeil

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor

Third base: Brett Baty

Outfield: Brandon Nimmo (left), Harrison Bader (center), Starling Marte (right)

Designated hitter: DJ Stewart

The Mets and veteran hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a 1-year contract on March 23. Martinez will get some reps in the minor leagues and likely join the Mets in mid-April. 

The Mets are 40-22 all-time on opening day, while the Brewers are 29-26. To see the Mets' full regular season game and TV schedule, please click here.

After the opening three-game series with the Brewers, the Mets will welcome the Detroit Tigers to Queens for three from April 1-3. 

First published on March 29, 2024 / 6:00 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.