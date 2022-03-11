NYPD: Off-duty officer beaten and robbed of gun at Manhattan restaurant

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says an off-duty officer was beaten and robbed his gun early Friday morning in Manhattan.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. inside Empanada Mama on Ninth Avenue near 51st Street in Hell's Kitchen.

BREAKING: A group of men beat up & robbed an off-duty police officer’s gun. Cops say he was eating at Empanada Mama in Hells Kitchen w/ a friend, when an argument started between them and at least 3 other men. Ended with fists being thrown and gun stolen. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/IzzT8cC6ai — John Dias (@JohnBDias) March 11, 2022

Police said four men started fighting, and ended up attacking the officer and his friend.

The suspects allegedly punched the officer multiple times before robbing him and taking his gun.

He was treated at St. Luke's Hospital and is expected to be OK.

It's unclear what sparked the fight, but police said the suspects fled south on Ninth Avenue.

