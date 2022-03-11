Watch CBS News

NYPD: Off-duty officer beaten and robbed of gun at Manhattan restaurant

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says an off-duty officer was beaten and robbed his gun early Friday morning in Manhattan. 

It happened around 4:30 a.m. inside Empanada Mama on Ninth Avenue near 51st Street in Hell's Kitchen.

Police said four men started fighting, and ended up attacking the officer and his friend. 

The suspects allegedly punched the officer multiple times before robbing him and taking his gun. 

He was treated at St. Luke's Hospital and is expected to be OK.

It's unclear what sparked the fight, but police said the suspects fled south on Ninth Avenue.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

John Dias
John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 6:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

