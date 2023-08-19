Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man tried to force woman into sex act in Crotona Park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the man who tried to sexually assault a woman in a Bronx park on Friday morning. 

According to police, the man first approached the woman while she was sitting in Crotona Park and struck up a conversation with her. 

He returned a short time later and allegedly exposed himself to the woman and tried to force her into a sex act. 

The woman was able to get away and the man ran off, police said. 

Police released video of the man they're looking for. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

